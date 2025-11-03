Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 298,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.5% in the second quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $6,752,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price objective (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Southern Stock Down 0.9%

SO stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

