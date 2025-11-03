Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Holdings Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2%

ABNB stock opened at $126.54 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares in the company, valued at $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,160 shares of company stock worth $179,651,147. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.