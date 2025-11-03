Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 20,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $220.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock worth $222,684,964 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

