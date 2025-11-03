Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 481 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after acquiring an additional 347,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $498.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average of $442.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

