Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,203,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $100.81 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $296,598.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,460.16. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,887. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.