MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in MSCI by 92.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $588.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.55.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

