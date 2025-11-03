Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Danaher stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 181,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.