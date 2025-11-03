Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $474.00

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $464.00 to $474.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.71% from the company’s previous close.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.
Strategy Stock Up 6.0%
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,399 shares of company stock worth $4,515,720 and sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at $1,203,062,000. Amundi raised its stake in Strategy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,783,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,660,000 after buying an additional 1,411,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,027,000 after purchasing an additional 495,278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,211,000 after purchasing an additional 456,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Strategy by 75.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,982,000 after purchasing an additional 217,358 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
