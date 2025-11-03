Head to Head Review: Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) vs. Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Free Report) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxurion and Hyperion DeFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperion DeFi 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

Hyperion DeFi has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 69.14%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Oxurion.

This table compares Oxurion and Hyperion DeFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% -876.25% -181.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and Hyperion DeFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -0.12 Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 751.68 -$49.82 million ($24.79) -0.26

Oxurion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

