HC Wainwright Raises NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Price Target to $18.00

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPKI. Weiss Ratings downgraded NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get NPK International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPK International

NPK International Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $12.31 on Monday. NPK International has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.10.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NPK International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NPK International

In other NPK International news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 252,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,914 shares of company stock valued at $819,686. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NPK International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NPK International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NPK International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.