First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH opened at $35.73 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $857.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $90.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $58,454.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,659.56. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $667,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.