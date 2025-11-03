242,190 Shares in Sonoco Products Company $SON Acquired by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. Sonoco Products comprises 3.0% of Access Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 20,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

