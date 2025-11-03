Access Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,720,000 after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,200,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

