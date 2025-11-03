Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,035,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of C stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

