Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2025 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $208.00 to $331.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Oracle was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/8/2025 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

9/27/2025 – Oracle had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Oracle was given a new $364.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/26/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $363.00 to $364.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Oracle was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

9/25/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong sell” rating.

9/25/2025 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Oracle had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/15/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $202.00 to $306.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/10/2025 – Oracle was given a new $377.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

9/10/2025 – Oracle was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle was given a new $345.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $270.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $271.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $315.00 to $342.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

9/10/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

