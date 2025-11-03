Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after purchasing an additional 224,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $247.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

