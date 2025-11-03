Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 285.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after buying an additional 760,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $171.90 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.