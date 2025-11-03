Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $189.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

