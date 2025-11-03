Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $667.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.33.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

