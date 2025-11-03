Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 4,976 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after acquiring an additional 267,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,236,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $175.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

