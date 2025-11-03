27,007 Shares in Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after buying an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,270 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $169,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 898,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,986,838.64. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,633,821 shares of company stock worth $105,120,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

HGTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Hagerty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Hagerty stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

