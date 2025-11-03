Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $9,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 156.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

