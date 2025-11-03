Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,960. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,392 shares of company stock worth $7,342,183. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 24.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,849,000 after purchasing an additional 647,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 27.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

