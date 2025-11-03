Tsfg LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,085 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.