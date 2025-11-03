EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,271,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 716.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $204.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.