TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 1,999 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $74,949,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,450,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after buying an additional 128,644 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Arete lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

