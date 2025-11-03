Burney Co. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Burney Co. decreased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after buying an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Snap-On by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.8%

Snap-On stock opened at $335.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.07 and its 200-day moving average is $324.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

