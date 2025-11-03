Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Cut by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $559.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

