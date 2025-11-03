Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 442,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $262.60 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

