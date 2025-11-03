Tsfg LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after buying an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 528.7% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 37,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $306.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.52. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

