Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

