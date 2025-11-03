Burney Co. Sells 561 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Burney Co. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $190.65 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.87.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

