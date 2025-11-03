Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $243.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.53.

Shares of MMC opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $176.10 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

