FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

FibroBiologics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.71. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBLG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in FibroBiologics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

