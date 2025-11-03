Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,769 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.70 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

