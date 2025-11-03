iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

