Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global comprises about 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 433.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 493,281 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $6,525,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $22.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

