ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $180,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.