Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,144.50. This represents a 118.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.46 per share, with a total value of $29,076.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,863.74. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $733,988 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 182.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

