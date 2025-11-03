Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Nasdaq comprises about 4.0% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2%

NDAQ opened at $85.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.