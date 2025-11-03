MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Acquired by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up about 0.3% of American Assets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Assets Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

