Obermeyer Wealth Partners Buys 1,313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

