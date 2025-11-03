Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $2.95 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 50.6% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $200.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.02 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.