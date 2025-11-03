6,750 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Purchased by KDT Advisors LLC

KDT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

