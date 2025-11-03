Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 14,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

