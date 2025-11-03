Abbott Laboratories $ABT Holdings Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

