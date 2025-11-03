Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,600 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the September 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

RFNDF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Rural Funds Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

See Also

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

