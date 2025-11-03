Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 231,600 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Gruma Price Performance

Shares of Gruma stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Gruma has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Gruma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 184.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

