Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3,246.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE TPL opened at $946.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,048.48. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $845.56 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

