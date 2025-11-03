Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,564,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8%

YUM opened at $138.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $4,304,785 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.